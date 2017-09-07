7 September 2017

Angola: Election2017 - Profile of the Vice President-Elect

Luanda — Bornito de Souza Baltazar Diogo, was confirmed on Wednesday as the Vice-president of the Republic, under the country's August 23 general election.

Bornito de Sousa is the son of Baltazar Diogo and Catarina Manuel Simão Bento.

He was born in the municipality of Quéssua, northern province of Malanje, on July 23, 1953.

Bornito de Sousa is a lawyer and father of 4 daughters, having started his political career as the first national secretary of JMPLA, a youth wing of the MPLA.

He was subsequently elected MP and served as chair of the MPLA Parliamentary Group, chair of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs Committee and chair of Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs, Rules of Procedure and Mandates.

He also served as chair of the Constitutional Commission of the National Assembly, which drafted the current Constitution of the Republic of Angola and vice-chair of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly.

He was appointed Minister of Territorial Administration in February 2010 and reappointed in office on October 1, 2012, in light of the election results from the General Elections of the same year.

Bornito de Sousa is a lecturer in the chair of Political Science and Constitutional Law.

