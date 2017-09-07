Namibia: End of SA Recession Is Good News for Nam

THE FACT that South Africa is no longer in recession after the economy grew in the last quarter is good news for Namibia, economic analysts say.

This week's data shows that although South Africa still faces big economic challenges, the country is no longer in recession after recording a 2,5% growth figure.

The economic boost in South Africa can be put down to a big rise in agricultural output of 33% but overall, its economy still continues to struggle with unemployment remaining stubbornly high at nearly 28%.

Reacting to the news from Namibia's biggest trading partner, the Economic Association of Namibia yesterday told The Namibian that South Africa's strong economic performance will increase the demand for Namibian exports including beverages and food products, as well as tourism.

Klaus Schade, the executive director of the Economic Association of Namibia (EAN) further said South Africa's strong economic growth can result in additional imports to South Africa from outside the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu), which will increase the size of the Sacu Common Revenue Pool.

Namibia has for the past few months experienced cashflow problems mainly attributed to the fall of receipts from the Sacu Common Revenue Pool.

"Consequently, transfers to the Sacu member states can be maintained at the expected level or even increase," said Schade.

He, however, said the prevailing political uncertainties in South Africa have to be resolved and growth-supporting policies implemented in order for the economy to exploit its potential and to attract meaningful domestic and foreign direct investment.

"Since South Africa is the economic powerhouse not only in southern Africa, but also on the continent, her economic performance has an impact on other economies in the region, in particular the smaller ones that rely on South Africa," he said.

Economist and analyst at Namibia Equity Brokers Ngoni Bopoto told The Namibian yesterday that South Africa may be out of recession but the growth was lower than expected and led by the agricultural sector, which rebounded off a low base following the drought.

According to Bopoto, the concern is that the recovery is not broad-based and high frequency data does not signal stronger fundamentals for the economy as a whole save for vehicle sales, which also turned positive on an annual basis.

"The post drought recovery in agriculture has been visible in food inflation based on the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), however, we can expect tepid economic growth in the near to medium term and the impact on the Namibian economy to be relatively muted," said Bopoto.