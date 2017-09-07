South Africa: Mothotlung SAPS Recover Tyres After Truck Hijacking

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba is a year into his job and trying to make good on election promises to clean up the… Read more »

It is alleged that a truck loaded with tyres and heading to Richards Bay was hijacked at approximately 02:15 along R566 road near Mothutlung. The police responded swiftly and operationalised information received from members of the community. That led to recovery of 104 new truck tyres worth R208 000, 00 near Mothotlung cemetery. Investigation is underway to trace the truck and apprehend the suspects.

Police in Mothotlung through a tip-off from members of the community, managed to recover tyres that loaded in a hijacked truck.

