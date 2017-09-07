Namibia: N$866 000 Raised for Anti-Poaching Drive

THE Hunters United Against Poaching Trust last Thursday hosted a gala dinner and fund raising auction during which N$866 000 was raised for use in anti-poaching activities.

This auction was also a first for Namibia with the online bidding platform running concurrently with the live auction.

According to a statement from the trust, although the star item at the auction, the marble rhino sculpture created by renowned French artist Gé Pellini which had a reserve price of N$768 000 did not get a buyer, the auction will continue.

The items not sold at the gala event will remain on the online bidding platform, which continues until the lots are closed at the Napha annual general meeting, on 28 November 2017, said the statement.

"Therefore, we ask that everyone spreads the word. We want to reach the furthest corners of the earth, we want to continue marketing Namibia and trust that we will find a suitable home for our beautifully sculpted marble rhino," said the trust.

The evening was hosted by Josey Nghipandua, with addresses by the trust's chairman, Falko Schwarz, Napha president Danene van der Westhuyzen and environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta.

Musical entertainment was provided by top local artist, Lize Ehlers while Alex McDonald from NamAgri conducted the auction.