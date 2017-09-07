South Africa: Nehawu Calls for Speedy Resolution of the GPL Strike

press release

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] calls for a speedily resolution of the strike currently taking place at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature. The strike is currently on its 6th day.

The strike came about as a result of failed negotiations between NEHAWU and the management of the legislature. After the deadlocked negotiations the CCMA eventually gave the union a certificate to strike. Up to so far the employer has elected to remain intransigent and not accepting the genuine demands of workers.

Workers at the legislature are demanding the following:

a 9.5% wage increment

1% increase to cushion the increase effected by medical annual

On pay progression we demand 1.5% backdated to April 2016 on the baseline

As NEHAWU, we want to warn the employer that any failure or delay to resolve the current impasse by the end of this current week will leave us with no option but to intensify the strike action by elevating it into a national issue. As NEHAWU, we are available at any given time to negotiate with the employer and we encourage the employer to capitalise on this to ensure a speedy resolution of the deadlock.

This protracted GPL strike further validates our call for a national bargaining forum for all legislatures and national parliament to be established. Without a national bargaining forum our members and workers in these institutions will continue to be subjected to unequal pay for doing the same type of work. This will result in more strikes which will result in the frustration of the work of these important institutions.