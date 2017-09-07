7 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: More Police Officers Deployed in Umlazi After Threats On Social Media

Police deployments at Umlazi are bearing fruits as they are clamping down on the movement of criminals following the death of a prominent known criminal last week.

A 43-old-man was arrested yesterday outside Umlazi "L" Community Hall where the memorial service of the gang leader was taking place. He is linked to a number of cash-in-transit robberies and other robberies committed in the province. He was charged for unlawful discharge of a firearm as well as possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He will be appearing at Umlazi Magistrate Court later today.

These operations will continue until the funeral this weekend. We once again appeal to ordinary citizens to refrain from getting caught up in the hero worship of criminals and supporting disorderly conduct that is unleashed in our neighbourhoods as this puts the lives of adults and children at risk. We all should be working towards a crime free and peaceful society.

