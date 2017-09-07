South Africa: By-Elections - ANC Retains Two Safe Seats, One a Big Win, the Other a Dip

analysis

The African National Congress (ANC) had momentum in the previous round of by-elections. They were able to wrest a super marginal ward from the Democratic Alliance (DA) in a rural ward in Berg Rivier in the Western Cape, and got over 85% of the vote in a rural ward in Ngqushwa in the Eastern Cape. Now last night the ANC defended two safe seats and will be delighted by their showing in Raymond Mhlaba in the Eastern Cape, and somewhat concerned by the dip in Magareng in the Northern Cape. By WAYNE SUSSMAN.

Ward 2 in Raymond Mhlaba (Niselamanzi Lower Gqumashe near Alice) in the Eastern Cape ANC 90% (87%) Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 10% (9%)

This ward is a few kilometres from the Alice campus of Fort Hare University. The ANC were able to do even better than they did the last time round by getting a slight increase in their percentage support here to win 90% of the vote here. The EFF will be disappointed with their returns. It was also the second consecutive by election in the Amathole region of the Eastern Cape where the ANC were able to run up the numbers against the EFF. There...