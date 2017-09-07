Nigeria: PMGMAN - Govt's Policies Will Lead to Export of Nigerian Medicines

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMGMAN) has expressed optimism that the recent Executive Orders given by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on the Support for Local Content in Public Procurement will lead to export of Nigerian medicines abroad.

Stating this during the 4th Nigerian Pharma Manufacturers Expo in Lagos recently, the Chairman of the group, Okey Akpa, said the executive order directs the mandatory patronage of locally manufactured medicines by all government ministries, departments and agencies, adding that the policy is expected to accelerate the growth and development of the local pharmaceutical manufacturing sector

"This will in turn assure national medicines' security, as well as boost self sufficiency in the production of medicines. Other positive outcomes associated with these policies include the stimulation of considerable employment in the sector. The policy will also lead to increased inflow of Foreign Direct Investment as well as facilitate the export of Nigerian medicines to neighbouring countries.

"Another recent development that demonstrates the efficacy of our new partnership model is the Public-Private Partnership, signed by the federal government with a local firm to produce vaccines in Nigeria. While signing the agreement on behalf of the government, the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, stated that the need to ensure medicines' security for the nation was a key factor that underpinned the partnership. There is robust evidence to show that this concept was developed intrinsically by PMGMAN," he added.

He said the new integrated partnership model has also begun to achieve results internationally, adding that the local pharmaceutical industry is committed to continuing the production of high quality and affordable medicines as well as creating employment and contributing to national development. We therefore look forward to your partnership and support as critical stakeholders, to ensure our important industry continues to play its critical national role, as well as reaches its full potential.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, PMGMAN, Dr. Obi Peter Adigwe, also laid out the strategic policy plan for local pharma development and highlighted recent outcomes of the group's policy partnership with government.

While thanking the Indian and Chinese Ambassadors for their robust engagement, Adigwe further urged the timely participation of potential investors in the sector, to enable them benefit from the comprehensive incentive framework being articulated by the group and implemented by the government.