South Africa: Zuma Losing Popularity Among City Residents - Poll

Photo: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma (file photo).

A new poll shows that President Jacob Zuma's performance approval has dropped among South Africans in metropolitan areas.

In the latest poll by research company Kantar TNS, only 18% of South Africans living in metros feel that Zuma is doing a good job as president.

"In this latest survey, we see that only 18% of South Africans living in metropolitan areas feel that Zuma is doing a good job as president of the country," Ilse Dinner of Kantar TNS said.

The downward spiral is due to worsening perceptions among black and coloured respondents.

Sixty-eight percent of black respondents disagree that Zuma is doing a good job as president - up from 64% in March this year, and 59% in February 2016.

His popularity has plummeted among coloured respondents, with only 4% believing he was doing a great job.

The poll was done among 2 000 South Africans living in the country's metros.

It found that 71% of city residents believe that things have become worse in the past year, compared to 14% who think things are much the same. A paltry 11% feel that things are getting better.

"Coloured respondents, as a group, are the most pessimistic, with 88% believing things have gotten worse, while white and Indian respondents have similar feelings, with 82% believing things have gotten worse," Dinner said.

Black respondents are the least negative, with 66% believing that things have become worse in the last year, compared to 13% who believe things are better.

'Ramaphosa the most popular candidate'

The study, done in August, also asked who was favoured as the next African National Congress president, ahead of the December elective conference.

Respondents were asked "to what extent they would support certain candidates to be the president of the ANC, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was the most popular candidate, but he failed to score a convincing majority.

"Overall, Cyril Ramaphosa is the most popular candidate, with 36% of all respondents supporting him (irrespective of political affiliation), followed by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at 19%, and Lindiwe Sisulu at 16%," Dinner said.

The list of candidates was made up of ANC leaders who have thrown their hats into the presidential race.

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize and former treasurer general Mathews Phosa are also contesting the party presidency.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe announced on Tuesday that branches in at least six provinces have been given the go ahead to start the nomination process, after membership audits were completed.

However, the crucial audits are yet to be completed in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

Source: News24