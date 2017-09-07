7 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cheetahs Pick Ex-Maties Star At Flyhalf

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Free State Cheetahs have named their team for Saturday's Currie Cup clash against Western Province at Newlands.

Ernst Stapelberg will make his Currie Cup debut for Free State, having recently moved to Bloemfontein from Stellenbosch University.

Stapelberg had been a star for Maties in the Varsity Cup and previously also represented Western Province's under-21 side.

Centre JW Jonker will also play his 50th Currie Cup game for Free State.

Jonker, 30, has earned 96 Currie Cup caps during his career. He represented the Free State Cheetahs from 2006 to 2010 in 45 matches and again in 2017 in four games.

In 2010 he played in four Currie Cup matches for the Griffons and represented the Pumas from 2011 to 2014 in 38 matches, before playing five times for Griquas in 2016.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash at Newlands is scheduled for 15:00.

Teams:

Western Province

TBA

Free State Cheetahs

15 Marco Mason, 14 Carel Jan Coetzee, 13 JW Jonker, 12 Steph Janse van Rensburg, 11 Luther Obi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 JP Smith, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Chris Dry (captain), 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Dennis Visser, 4 Nicolaas Immelman, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Johan Kotze

Substitutes: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Andrew Kuhn, 18 Siba Qoma, 19 Daniel Maartens, 20 Fifi Rampeta, 21 Dian Badenhorst, 22 Ryno Eksteen

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Zuma Losing Popularity Among City Residents - Poll

A new poll shows that President Jacob Zuma's performance approval has dropped among South Africans in metropolitan… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.