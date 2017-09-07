South Africa: President Zuma to Visit Congo

President Jacob Zuma will on Saturday undertake a working visit to Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo, to take part in the meeting of the African Union (AU) High Level Committee Meeting on Libya.

The Presidency on Thursday said the High Level Committee is chaired by Congolese President Denis Sassou N'Guesso and it includes the Heads of State and Government of Algeria, Egypt, Mauritania, Uganda and South Africa.

The meeting of the High Level Committee forms part of efforts towards finding a lasting solution to the prevailing conflict in Libya.

As a member of the High Level Committee on Libya, the Presidency said, South Africa supports all efforts of the African Union aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution to the Libyan crisis.

President Zuma has said that "South Africa remains ready to assist Libya in post-reconstruction and development efforts and to share our country's experiences in reconciliation, constitution-building and the democratic transformation of the state.

"Furthermore, South Africa reiterates the importance of coordinated and harmonised international engagement in Libya."