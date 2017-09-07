7 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: President Zuma to Visit Congo

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Jacob Zuma will on Saturday undertake a working visit to Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo, to take part in the meeting of the African Union (AU) High Level Committee Meeting on Libya.

The Presidency on Thursday said the High Level Committee is chaired by Congolese President Denis Sassou N'Guesso and it includes the Heads of State and Government of Algeria, Egypt, Mauritania, Uganda and South Africa.

The meeting of the High Level Committee forms part of efforts towards finding a lasting solution to the prevailing conflict in Libya.

As a member of the High Level Committee on Libya, the Presidency said, South Africa supports all efforts of the African Union aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution to the Libyan crisis.

President Zuma has said that "South Africa remains ready to assist Libya in post-reconstruction and development efforts and to share our country's experiences in reconciliation, constitution-building and the democratic transformation of the state.

"Furthermore, South Africa reiterates the importance of coordinated and harmonised international engagement in Libya."

South Africa

Zuma Losing Popularity Among City Residents - Poll

A new poll shows that President Jacob Zuma's performance approval has dropped among South Africans in metropolitan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.