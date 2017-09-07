7 September 2017

Liberia: Who's Hot - Master Queen, J Glo and Mz Menneh

Photo: Liberian Observer
Grace Weah, alias Master Queen
By Robin Dopoe

Master Queen Leaving Capitol FM; J Glo Returns with New Single; and Mz Menneh Drops 'Tumoh' Video

Multiple aides to popular radio host Master Queen have confirmed that the diva will be leaving Capitol FM to make a return to Hott FM, one year after leaving the station. The aides added that Master Queen is expected to send in her letter of resignation to Capitol FM before this weekend.

"She is leaving for a higher position; I mean, to become one of the company's managers. And looking at the salary, and the bond that exists, she finds it difficult to resist their offer. Right now, she is so sad leaving Capitol FM. But that's how life is sometime. All we can confirm now is that Queen is back at Hott FM for a bigger role that comes with more opportunities," aides to the award winning radio personality said

J-Glo

Soulful singer J-Glo has returned to music after months of absence from the entertainment scene. J-Glo, who burst into the scene more than three years ago, has been struggling to maintain her feet in the industry, with single after single failing to make the hit grade.

The new single, called 'Independent Jue,' is a banger for parties, clubs, even just relaxing. Interestingly, 'Independent Jue' comes with an up-tempo Afrobeat-dancehall feel, good enough for heavy rotation on any playlist. No fun, J-Glo has cooked this one well enough to satisfy your dance and listening desires.

However, J-Glo's vocal delivery was tweaked a bit to fit in with the high-up-tempo beat. But her artistic flow is still intact, but with a certain little change.

Mz Menneh

Mz Menneh, a Liberian native based in the US, has dropped the visual for the highly acclaimed single 'Tumoh.' The video, directed by Lorenzo Loveland, depicts local culture and gives her huge Diaspora fans the chance to see the beauty of Liberian culture. The highly acclaimed video comes with quality visuals and is worth viewing.

