Kenya: Atwoli Urges Parties to Accept the Oct 17 Presidential Poll Date

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has waded into the fresh presidential poll debate and asked those running to accept the proposed date of October 17.

In a statement, Cotu boss Francis Atwoli warned that the ongoing political strife is scaring investors which is likely to end up in job losses ahead of the repeat poll.

The Cotu secretary-general also wants politicians in both Jubilee and Nasa to accept changes made by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

He proposed a meeting between the political players and the electoral commission to reach an amicable solution given the short period remaining to the repeat election.

ACCEPT REFORMS

"Cotu is appealing to our political leaders to accept minimum reforms being [made] by IEBC. Our leaders must realise that the country is economically suffering and we can no longer continue putting [it in] anxiety and continued political quarrelling," said Mr Atwoli.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee and Nasa's Raila Odinga have rejected some staff named by Mr Chebukati to manage the repeat election saying they have been involved in actions that showed they cannot not be trusted.

Jubilee claims some staff are partisan while the opposition said some of those named were involved in the issues noted by the Registrar of the Supreme Court in the report after scrutiny of the forms 34A and 34B.

RESOLVE DIFFERENCES

Mr Atwoli said all parties must resolve their differences to pave way for a peaceful election.

However, the National Council of NGOs wants IEBC to consult widely as it prepare for the October 17 election.

"We want Kenyans and especially key stakeholders to be consulted in every step IEBC takes to avoid issues and unnecessary exchanges through the media all the time.

"We want and indeed look forward to a peaceful election process," said Executive chairman Stephen Cheboi in a statement.

Mr Cheboi said the electoral commission should be given ample time to prepare for the poll.