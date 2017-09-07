Nigeria: Dala Orthopaedic Hospital Handles 480 Spinal Cord Injuries Annually

Kano — The Management of Dala Orthopedic Hospital Kano has expressed concern over increasing cases of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) in the state, saying the hospital is receiving no less than 480 cases annually.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Nuhu Salihu said on Tuesday that the hospital was receiving 10 cases weekly, 40 monthly and 480 cases annually.

"The case of spinal cord injury was on the raise in Kano since 1985 and seven out of every 10 patients were victims of accident. Because of the increasing cases of SCI, the hospital has resolved to build a 100-bed capacity centre for SCI patients".

Speaking at the World Spinal Cord Day celebration organised by Rebuilding Hopes on Wheel Initiative (RHOWi), the chief medical director noted that the major cause of the injury in African countries was accident, while in the developed countries it was largely caused by degenerating changes.

"Initially, we have only 8-bed Spinal Cord Injury unit in the hospital but courtesy of the increasing cases of injury, we have converted our 30-bed ward into SCI centre pending the completion of the 100-bed centre which is the first of its kind in the country."

He cautioned members of the public especially those that have no First Aid knowledge to avoid handling victims of accident, advising that, Whenever there is an accident, people around should avoid engaging themselves in the first aid. Rather they should inform experts who will handle the situation professionally. This will greatly help in reducing cases of SCI not only in Kano but in the whole country."

In her address also, Hajiya Amina Audu, founder of the initiative, said RHOWi was established to assist patients of spinal cord injury in the state, saying "The nature of our sickness needs special care and we will not just fold our hands while our relations are up and doing to improve our lives.

"We are facing serious challenges including lack of funds, scarcity of some drugs, lack of proper care and befitting rehabilitation centre. The life of SCI's patient is full of complications and needs someone that will take care of him."

She said the initiative had series of programmes that were aimed at improving the lives of patients of spinal cord injury in Kano, however, she said the programmes could not be achieved without the help of government and individuals.

She therefore appealed to government and wealthy individuals to come to their aid by supporting them to live a normal life.

Speaking also, a renowned Islamic Scholar and Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Special Duties, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, called on the SCI patients to always view their condition as destiny.

Sheikh Khalil also advised them to always adhere to doctors' advices, saying that "adhering to doctors' advices is mandatory in Islam and whoever ignores doctors' advices has offended God. A qualified doctor is equivalent to one million people that are not doctors."