Nigeria: STEM Crucial to Nation's Development, Says ICT Expert

The need to introduce pupils early in life to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education has prompted the pupils of Carol School, Agidingbi, Ikeja, to pay a visit to the Lagos office of Huawei Technologies Limited.

Speaking at the Huawei Innovation and Experience Center , Mrs. Okorodion Juliet who led the pupils said any nation that really loves her youths must be ready to promote and embrace STEM education.

According to her, "STEM as a tool will not just excite the children to learn, it will also make them eager to study difficult things in an entertaining mood. They will be proud later in the future in any field they found themselves because the culture has been inculcated in them at an early age.

"The importance of STEM cannot be waived aside by any nation that wants to grow, mostly in these millennium age where Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has made many jobs easier and has also allowed income earners to earn more with less stress," Okorodion said.

Product Manager, Huawei Technology, Mr Oluwaseun Ologun while welcoming the pupils said the development of ICT culture amongst children was crucial to the growth and development of a nation.

He pointed out that the impact of ICT education in children would help their learning experiences and put them at the same level with their counterparts worldwide.

Also, the head of the public relations, Mr. Quanwei, said Huawei is committed to popularising information technology and knowledge, developing ICT professionals, and increasing educational opportunities in any environment it operates.

"We just don't believe in making profit alone, we strive to make our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) visible in all our operational areas. Promoting ICT education in young children will broaden their knowledge and ability to learn, bearing in mind that children learn faster most times than adults."