Liberia: Why George Weah Factor Persistently Frustrates Politicians

opinion

The man once considered the "World's Greatest Player" transcended since 2005 his sport legendary into politics.

George Weah leveraged his prominence to frustrate and retire career politicians in Liberia.

October 2005 Presidential Election nearly gave the Sport Icon the Presidency by winning 28.3% out front in the first round of Election, defeating experienced politicians Ellen Sirleaf and Charles Brumskine.

It took a runoff later in November 2005 to push Ellen Sirleaf obtain almost half of the votes against Weah.

If only the first round off of the 2005 polls were anything to go by, "the Greatest Player" who have emerged First Post War Liberian President.

Holding all factors constant, the Sports Legend is a bigtime political weight in Liberia.

His political career won insignificant political figures prestigious legislative seats and brought several others to unmerited prominence.

Weah's Congress for Democratic Change won 15 out of 64 seats in the House of Representatives in 2005 Elections.

A nation dominated by young people mostly 35 and below gives credence to the political career of George Weah.

In Montserrado County including Monrovia where he has obtained the highest votes in all elections since 2005, Weah won for himself a senatorial seat by 70% in 2014, against the son of the president, Robert Sirleaf.

Indisputably, Senator Weah has been the favorite to most young Liberians including ex-combatants and street peddlers.

His politician rallies are always excessively overwhelming. They have brought Monrovia to a complete standstill on countless occasions.

Drawing from all of these, there is a point to ponder; which is, the reason behind his never-declined young people following.

Aren't there political strategists on the block to downside Weah's followings?

What is his significance to the livelihood of young people? Does he have an exceptional charisma or pedigreed to lead a developing nation like Liberia?

There are no proven facts pointing to life changing initiatives of recent that Senator Weah has ever sustained in the interest of idle and vulnerable young people who risk their lives for him.

Senator Weah does not commend mass employment affecting young people to his credit.

His file of leadership capability in the context of Liberia is virtually empty; yet, the swelling crowd favors him.

Senator and Ambassador Weah's emergence on the political landscape has done nothing less than frustrating career politicians whose chances get narrower by the day.

As you can see in these October Elections, mainstream politicians like Joseph Boakai, Charles Brumskine and the likes are spending sleepless nights to survive George Weah's complicated popularity among youthful voters.

From 2005 to 2017, George Weah keeps surprising mainstream politicians without a substantive backlash, Except President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

It sounds reasonable enough to hail Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as the "Iron Lady" who breaks clay at any time.

She suffered in these 12 years in the hands of Weah, but the record favors her for containing him to the second. Weah looks like immune deficiency sickness for these mainstream politicians.

I wonder why are they collectively lazy to take their antiretroviral drug that will lower the potential of their sickness.

Since 2005, these mainstream politicians learned their lesson from the almighty George Weah, but did nothing about it until their fate gets decided this October 10th.

Would it have proven futile if resilient presidential contenders like Charles Brumskine, Oldman Joe Boakai and others had wrapped around and against George Weah strategies and practical steps to reduce his followers?

An investment into youth development would have sparked and nurtured tight relationship between any mainstream politician and the youth community.

Agricultural investment, drawing young people to the soil, putting money in their pockets and giving some sense of responsibilities could have saved the day and won the confidence of the young people.

They all rested for nearly 12 years and now that they are awakened, the price is theirs to pay in the hands of the George Weah youth dynastic.

One simple way to end is to advise mainstream politicians to keep with the people far ahead of elections. In this way, you win the votes before Election Day.

George Stewart, Contributing Writer