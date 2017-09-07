Liberia: Small Arms Commission Seeks Support

The Liberia National Commission on Small Arms (LiNCSA) is craving support for the Implementation of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) in Liberia.

LiNCSA said as part of effort in seeking support, it has initiated the drafting of Legislations to inform its decision.

A LiNCSA release said the project is being funded by the Arm Trade Treaty Secretariat based in Geneva, which aims to ensure that all attendant obligations of the ATT to which Liberia is a State party are given expression in Liberia's domestic laws on arms control.

The project seeks to harmonize the differences that create certain questions around the roles that different government ministries and agencies might play in the implementation of the local law and the ATT.

Through effective stakeholders' engagements, the project will also seek to establish the legal and institutional basis for effective implementation of the ATT by complimenting the amendment of the newly enacted firearms and ammunition control act of 2015 (which deals only with small arms and light weapons) to cover a much broader range conventional arms and ensure the expansion of the mandate of the implementing authority (LiNCSA).

According to the release, the project will be implemented in collaboration with the Liberia Action Network on Small Arms (LANSA), which is a network of civil society groups working on issues of small arms in the country.

The release said the commission will hold a press conference this Friday, September 8, 2017 to the announce action plan.