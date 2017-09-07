Liberia Congratulates Brazil

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a congratulatory message to the Interim President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Mr. Michael Temer on the occasion of that country's 195th Independence Anniversary on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

Independence Day or Sete de Setembro is the national holiday of Brazil, which honors the birth of the nation. On September 7, 1822, Brazil claimed its independence from Portugal when Prince Pedro, son of Portugal's king, stood near Brazil's Ipiranga River and made an announcement of independence.

He tore the Portuguese symbol from his uniform and declared, "By my blood, by my honor, and by God: I will make Brazil free."

After that, Pedro became Emperor of Brazil and forced Portuguese forces to leave Brazil. In 1889 Brazil finished its monarchy and became a republic but kept September 7th as its Independence Day.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf extends heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Interim President Temer, the Government and people of Brazil of the occasion of the 195th Independence Anniversary.

"As you commemorate this momentous day, the Government and people of Liberia recall the historical and cordial ties of friendship subsisting between our two countries, reflected in our increasing cooperation, prominently demonstrated by our expressed intent to hold a Joint Commission meeting and to foster international peace and security," the Liberian leader further stressed.

President Sirleaf prayed that God will continue to endow President Temer with good health, happiness and wisdom as he leads the great people of Brazil; further wishing for the people peace, unity and enduring prosperity.