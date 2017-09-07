Liberia: Ellen Consoles America

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a condolence message to the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump following the death of at least 47 persons as a result of catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in southeastern Texas on August 26, 2017.

Reports indicated that Hurricane Harvey was the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005, ending a record 12-year period with no major hurricanes making landfall in the country.

In a four-day period, many areas received more than 40 inches (1,000 millimeters) of rain as the system meandered over eastern Texas and adjacent waters, causing catastrophic flooding. With peak accumulations of 51.88 inches (1,318 millimeters), Harvey is the wettest tropical cyclone on record. The resulting floods inundated hundreds of thousands of homes, displaced more than 30,000 people, and prompted more than 17,000 rescues.

The eighth named storm, third hurricane, and the first major hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, Harvey, developed from a tropical wave to the east of the Lesser Antilles, reaching tropical storm status on August 27.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia extended to the Government and people of the United States, especially the bereaved families, Liberia's heartfelt condolences for the irreparable loss sustained.

"We also express our solidarity with those who suffered injuries and damage to and loss of property resulting from the massive destruction by the hurricane," the Liberian leader stressed, wishing speedy recovery and relief to those affected.

She prayed that the Almighty God will grant the people of the affected areas solace and consolation during this difficult time.