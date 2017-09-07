Liberia: 'Rotten Chicken' Intercepted

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce has intercepted a consignment of 'contaminated' chicken meat, egg and egg products that were headed to Liberia.

A press statement from NPHIL says it was alerted by the INFOSAN Secretariat that a consignment of contaminated products with the pesticide fipronil was headed to Liberia from Europe.

INFOSAN is the International Food Safety Authorities Network managed jointly by Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) with the secretariat in WHO.

Fipronil is a broad spectrum antibiotic that is used to control insects in the poultry industry. When poultry products are contaminated with this pesticide in high amount by humans, it can lead to liver and kidney damage.

Based on the alert notification, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia in collaboration with its partners launched a rapid investigation.

According to NPHIL, investigation has revealed that a company in France, Kalli Foods with suppliers, Chlodinia Skladowa PAGO Sp. z o.o., located in Poland, in August 2017 exported 1,060 kg of frozen chicken bodies to Liberia that may have been possibly contaminated with this pesticide.

The release said the consignment was expected to arrive in Liberia on October 5, 2017, but due to the alert, the consignment has been recalled by Kalli food in France and will not land in Liberia.