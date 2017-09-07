7 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Adams College Begins Tutorials for 2018, Restates Commitment to Academic Excellence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ifeoma Mordi

Foremost tutorial centre, Adams College is set to kick off its 2017/2018 West Africa Senior school Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) classes.

This is to adequately prepare students for the examinations and ensure improved performance. Chairman of the college, Mr. Adams Adebola while addressing some of the students reminded that education is not about the present, but more for the future.

According to him, "Education is not about what you listen to in the classrooms but how much is imparted to have a bright future.

Adebola disclosed that a good number of his students are doing well in their various fields because priority is placed not only on the subjects taught but also on morals, ethics and self-discipline.

He added that the college has produced outstanding results in major examinations and over the years, produced graduates from well-known universities in the country and abroad.

"Due to continuous interest from students who reside outside Lagos, in 2013, the college added boarding house facility to its services which has enabled students from different locations across the country to partake in the pre-examination lectures. Adams College, is known for its quality training and mentoring of young students seeking to achieve success in various academic path.

Nigeria

MAN, Backs Introduction of Product Authentication Scheme

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has thrown its weight behind the Standards Organisation of Nigeria… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.