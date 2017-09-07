Nigeria: Adams College Begins Tutorials for 2018, Restates Commitment to Academic Excellence

Foremost tutorial centre, Adams College is set to kick off its 2017/2018 West Africa Senior school Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) classes.

This is to adequately prepare students for the examinations and ensure improved performance. Chairman of the college, Mr. Adams Adebola while addressing some of the students reminded that education is not about the present, but more for the future.

According to him, "Education is not about what you listen to in the classrooms but how much is imparted to have a bright future.

Adebola disclosed that a good number of his students are doing well in their various fields because priority is placed not only on the subjects taught but also on morals, ethics and self-discipline.

He added that the college has produced outstanding results in major examinations and over the years, produced graduates from well-known universities in the country and abroad.

"Due to continuous interest from students who reside outside Lagos, in 2013, the college added boarding house facility to its services which has enabled students from different locations across the country to partake in the pre-examination lectures. Adams College, is known for its quality training and mentoring of young students seeking to achieve success in various academic path.