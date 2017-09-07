Liberia: 'Terrorist Attack Threatens Security Situation'

Liberia's Army Chief of staff Major General Daniel D. Ziankahn has disclosed here that security situation in the West African region has been threatened by terrorist attack. Addressing regional bloc ECOWAS Chiefs of Staffs in Monrovia Wednesday, 6 September at the opening of the 37th Ordinary Committee Meeting, Gen. Ziankahn indicated that the security situation in the region is constantly threatened by the terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria.

He says In Mali, terrorist groups continue to conduct many attacks against MINURSMA and the Malian Defense and Security Forces, causing casualties to civilians and peacekeepers that are in the country.

Reporting on status of the region under his gavel as Commander of the West African Region, the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Chief narrated that in Burkina Faso, a recent attack on Ouagadougou indicates the threat is still imminent.

He has therefore noted that it requires continued effort and attention to contain the spread of terrorism. He adds that The G5 Sahel is in the process of deploying an intervention force with the support of some partners. He says in Nigeria, the efforts of the Multinational Joint Task Force and the Nigerian Armed Forces continue to battle the Boko Haram terrorists who are still attacking soft targets.

Meanwhile General Ziankahn told his colleagues that though the region is still undergoing threat from terrorists, much has been done under his stewardship to minimize those threats.

He says the security situation in the sub region is relatively stable for now. According to him, those threats to security which had the potential to disrupt the peace have been contained and being monitored with troops on the grounds to prevent further escalation and restore normalcy to the affected areas.

Concerning Liberia, he says the country does not expect a relapse into conflict, having come from a destructive war. "Our deliberations for this meeting have been excellently couched to tackle these current security issues. Lessons learnt from our deployment in Mali and Guinea Bissau called for a review of the ECOWAS Standby Force, doctrine to face the emerging threats in the sub region," he concludes.

Speaking on behalf President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf, Defense Minister Brownie Samukai expressed delight over the 37th Ordinary Meeting here, saying it demonstrates the validation and trust that Liberia is capable of handling its own matters.

"It is incumbent upon us to learn from the experience, and the difficulties that our neighbors had undergone to make sure that this entire region is stable," Minister Samukai cautions.