Liberia: Sen. Johnson Accepts Supreme Court Ruling, But...

All Liberian Party (ALP) strategist Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson says he accepts ruling of the Supreme Court of Liberia on the domicile case with Montserrado County Representative Edwin Mervin Snowe, but warns that he and his supporters would not tolerate hate campaign from Snowe and his supporters.

The Bomi County lawmaker recently filed an appeal to the Supreme Court against Rep. Snowe for leaving his current district to contest for Bomi County Electoral District #3 seat, while serving as a sitting lawmaker in another county.

However, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 5 September ruled in favor of Representative Snowe, citing lack of legal ground to stop the lawmaker. Speaking to reporters following the high court ruling, Senator Johnson promises that he and his supporters of the ALP would conduct a clean political campaign aimed at denying Representative Snowe an opportunity to representative the county.

According to the ALP stalwart, he has already congratulated Representative Snowe in acceptance of the court ruling and assures all Liberians, including citizens of Bomi County that he will do nothing to derail ongoing political process in that part of the country.

Senator Johnson continues that President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who is a prominent citizen of the county, assures him that she was never involved in political differences between him and Representative Snowe.

He says during the conversation with President Sirleaf, she asked him whether he (Senator Johnson) would accept ruling of the court and he assures the President that he would abide by whatsoever comes out of the court process.