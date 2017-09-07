Liberia: Govt Signs ISA Framework

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has signed the International Solar Alliance Framework agreement. President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf made the disclosure on Tuesday, 5 September while submitting a bill to the House of Representatives for the ratification of the International Solar Alliance Framework.

She says the International Solar Alliance Framework which objective is to create a collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies to enhance security and sustainable development in the country, will also improve access to energy and opportunities for better living in rural and remote areas.

President Sirleaf explains that when passed into law, the agreement will enable Liberia to benefit from the Government of India's special fund of US$2billion for solar projects in Africa from a concession line of credit for Africa.

The President continues that consequently, the initiative will reduce the cost of energy and promote investments that depend heavily on the usage of electricity. President Sirleaf notes that with the bill, the Government of Liberia stands to benefit thru jobs creation, revenue generation, development will take place, security will be enhanced, high cost of living will reduce and favorable living conditions will be availed.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has forwarded the communication to the committees on Ways, Means and Finance, Lands, Mines and Energy and Judiciary, respectively to report to the body within two weeks.