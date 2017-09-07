7 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Death Toll in Thika Road Crash Rises to 11 As 4 Die in Hospital

By Faith Nyamai

The number of people who died in a multiple crash on Thika Road on Wednesday has risen to eleven.

Nairobi County Traffic Police Commander Peter Ndung'u said four more people succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in various hospitals in the city.

More than 11 others are in critical condition and are receiving treatment.

The crash involving four vehicles occurred on Wednesday around 3.30pm.

It involved a lorry, a Mwiki Sacco minibus, a 14 seater matatu and a car.

Seven people, two males and five females, died on the spot.

DRIVERS DEAD

Among those who died in the crash were the drivers of the minibus and the matatu.

A police officer and a soldier are said to be among those who died are.

Mr Ndung'u said the crash happened after the driver of the lorry that was heading to Nairobi lost control and veered off the road.

The driver of the 34-seater Mwiki Sacco minibus rammed into the lorry and on impact his vehicle was thrown over to the opposite lane, hitting the 14-seater matatu that was headed to Nanyuki from Nairobi. It also hit a car.

Scores were injured and rushed to various hospitals in Nairobi.

The drivers of the minibus and the matatu were among those who died on the spot.

