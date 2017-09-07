Liberia: Weah Promises Free Education If Elected President

Senator George Weah, standard bearer of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), on Tuesday September 5, announced in Gbarnga, Bong County that if elected President of Liberia at the October polls, he would make education absolutely free from kindergarten to high school.

Speaking last Tuesday at the David Kuyon Sports Stadium during the CDC's campaign launch in Gbarnga, Weah further declared that his administration would also guarantee the payment of fees for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) administered exams to senior high students in the 15 counties. Weah did not mention how his administration would pay the WAEC fees or how he intends to make education from kindergarten to high school free of charge. Nevertheless his hundreds of supporters who turned out were excited at the sound of his voice.

Accompanied by his vice standard bearer, Jewel Howard Taylor, Sen. Weah maintained that his government would improve the country's healthcare delivery system, increase the salaries of security personnel and teachers and step up recreational activities across the country. He did not say how he would accomplish and sustain his political agenda.

"I played football in Europe. I would have stayed in Europe and enjoyed my money, but I came to Liberia to redeem you from the bondage of hardships. See what I have done in this country in terms of development," said Weah, urging his supporters to celebrate with high expectations. Although Weah failed to name any of the developments he has initiated in the country since he retired from playing professional football in 2003, his partisans believe that with Mrs. Taylor as his VP, he would be able to initiate the development programs he was promising including building sports academies.

This is the second presidential candidate to promise free education if elected. On August 17, during the first Presidential debate, Liberty Party political leader Charles Walker Brumskine announced that he would make education 'free' if elected.

The CDC political leader is a sitting Senator of Montserrado County and chairman on Youths and Sports. But political commentators wonder how he would encourage recreational activities when he has not even introduced such a bill in the legislature. "Didier Drogba built for the people in his native country, La Cote d' Ivoire, a US$3 million hospital, keeping his word to give back to his country. But, what has our brother brought us?" asked David Sumo, a youth of Gbarnga.

Many of the political commentators who attended the CDC campaign launch described Senator Weah's statements as "mere bombastic, because he does not have the mind and heart to improve recreation and make education free in this country."