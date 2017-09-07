7 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chairman of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Meets Envoy of Norway for Sudan and South Sudan

Khartoum — The Head of the National Assembly's Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Mohamed Al-Mukhtar met at premises of the Parliament , Thursday, the Norway Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan State, Erling Skojonsberg, who is visiting Sudan these days.

The meeting discussed relations between Sudan and Norway and how to boost them further as well as experiment of national dialogue in Sudan , implementation of its outcome and participation of the political forces.

Dr Al-Mukhtar reviewed during the meeting Sudan relations with South Sudan State and hosting the South Sudanese refugees by Sudan.

Dr Al-Mukhtar , in the meantime , underscored the Government's seriousness to engage in dialogue with armed movements in Darfur and Blue Nile.

The Norwegian Envoy stood on experiment of Sudanese parliament, its deliberation over people's issues and cooperation with other countries.

