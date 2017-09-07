Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Leave for Kazakhstan Saturday to Partake in Science and Technology Summit

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Fieldf Marshal Omer Al-Bashir is due to leave for Kazakh capital of Astana , Saturday, heading Sudan delegation participating in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC)'s First Summit on Science and Technology September 10-11.

Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technological Affairs , Ambassador Naeem Khan said trhe Summit will be the first of its kind through which the OIC would be able to work out its a 10-year strategy on science and technology.

He added the strategy will set priorities that would be achieved in areas of science , technology and innovation according to timetable that could extend for a decade.

Khan mentioned that leaders of member states would underscore in the Summit support to incorporation of such priorities in national pp;icies and development strategies of their countries.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hamid Mumtaz, considered Sudan participation in the Summit would be a new approach for joint cooperation in economic and political domains , especially that , he added, Kazakhstan is promising in field of agricultural technologies.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul, Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Somia Abu Kashawa and State Minister and Director of the President's Offices, Hatem Hassan Bakheet.