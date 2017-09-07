7 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Leave for Kazakhstan Saturday to Partake in Science and Technology Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Fieldf Marshal Omer Al-Bashir is due to leave for Kazakh capital of Astana , Saturday, heading Sudan delegation participating in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC)'s First Summit on Science and Technology September 10-11.

Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technological Affairs , Ambassador Naeem Khan said trhe Summit will be the first of its kind through which the OIC would be able to work out its a 10-year strategy on science and technology.

He added the strategy will set priorities that would be achieved in areas of science , technology and innovation according to timetable that could extend for a decade.

Khan mentioned that leaders of member states would underscore in the Summit support to incorporation of such priorities in national pp;icies and development strategies of their countries.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hamid Mumtaz, considered Sudan participation in the Summit would be a new approach for joint cooperation in economic and political domains , especially that , he added, Kazakhstan is promising in field of agricultural technologies.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul, Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Somia Abu Kashawa and State Minister and Director of the President's Offices, Hatem Hassan Bakheet.

Sudan

FM Receives Norway Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour received in his office, Thursday, the Norwegian Envoy for Sudan and South… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.