7 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assembly External Affairs Committee Meets Norwegian Envoy

Khartoum — The Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for External Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Mohammed Al-Mukhtar met, Thursday, the Norwegian Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Erling Skojonsberg currently on a visit to the country.

The meeting discussed the relations between the two countries and means for developing them further, the national dialogue in Sudan and implementations of its outcomes besides, the participation of the political forces.

Dr. Mukhtar, during the meeting, reviewed Sudan and South Sudan relations and Sudan hosting to the refugees from South Sudan State, affirming Sudan's government seriousness concerning dialogue with armed movements in Darfur and the Blue Nile state.

