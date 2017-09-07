7 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Receives Norway Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour received in his office, Thursday, the Norwegian Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan , Erling Skojonsberg, in the presence of Ambassador of Norway to Sudan and Sudan Ambassador to0 Norway.

The meeting discussed issues of peace in South Sudan State , especially Sudan role through IGAD in achievement of peace in South Sudan.

The meeting also debated over importance of US revocation of sanctions being imposed on Sudan where the Norwegian side affirmed importance of lifting such sanctions in October after Sudan has honored its commitments towards the five tracks and due to pivotal role played by Sudan in supporting security , stability and peace in the region.

The meeting reviewed efforts of Government of Sudan to push peace process in Sudan and its readiness to negotiate with the People's Movement-North Sector according to the African Union High-level Implementation Panel (AUHIP)'s roadmap.

The two sides at the end of the meeting to boost cooperation between Sudan and Norway , especially in economic and trade fields to serve the common interests.

