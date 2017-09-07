Liberia's Joint Security Undergo Training in Mitigating Election Crisis

Monrovia — Uniformed men and women of Liberia's joint security have concluded seven weeks intensive training in elections security and crisis management with a strong mandate of the remaining neutral during this election season.

The joint security comprised the Liberia National Police (LNP), the Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization (BIN), Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency and Liberia Fire Service.

Speaking at the training, Justice Minister Cllr. Frederick Cherue said violence is one of the greatest threats to free and fair election.

He added violence often erupt among the youthful population whom he described as being impatient and always seeking instant gratification.

He said the joint election crisis training is key and commended the partners for the effort.

"Everyday problem results from national elections are problem that can be put in place to reduce tension and violence caused by election activities; that is to say working together as Liberians and believing that violence is not the solution to our problem we can succeed in conducting a free fair transparent election where each person exercises their constitutional rights by making a choice for a leader," he said.

Cllr. Cherue continued, "The Liberian people are excited to witness a smooth transition."

"This is indeed very crucial and that is to say those who are responsible must be trained professionally and believing on the three cardinal points -you must have the patience of job, you must have the wisdom of Solomon and you must have the strength of Samson."

He assured the public of peaceful elections, free of violence, fair and transparent.

Cllr. Cherue said the first and only way to obtain peace is to have pure and clear neutrality from the security officers.

"Yes, you will have mothers who are taking part in the process, yes, you may have brothers who are taking part in the process, and friends that have relationships, but that must be subordinated to the love of this country that we call Liberia," he averred.

"I want you to be neutral and the process will be fair and transparent, but you are not alone, the Liberian people must know that the Police, NEC and every other security apparatus need the support of them because, if they want peace they will follow the rules set by NEC and the process will be free of violence and tension."

"That is why we are asking them, that they should help the security forces so that the peace we enjoy can be sustained for the next government," he added.

He said election will come and go but Liberians will be here and the country will sail smoothly, if we realize that violence can't solve our problems.

The Justice Minister further said he has no doubt that the officers will manage the process free and fair elections, adding they will also manage crises, follow the rules and educate the youths on preventing crises.

"Since your appointment you have been doing extremely well, which is unprecedented for leaders of the LNP to travel to rural areas."

"I called it a new day but this new day will be meaningless if you don't continue to the end, so I ask you to please don't stop at this level with these praises shouldn't blind you and even posterity that come after will judge you."

Prior to the Minster Cherue remarks, the Inspector General of Police, Gregory Coleman applauded donors including United Nations Police (UNPOL), Irish, European Union, Sweden, National Election Commission and UNDP.

He said mistakes will be inevitable, but the LNP wouldn't take the blame in the elections on grounds that they will be professional in performing their jobs.

"We know the challenge and we will perform the task ahead, for the seven weeks you officers have gone through crises management and election security preparing for election."

"The reason it's important is because of the transition. We are now at a cross road wherein we can regain the Liberia security sector by maintaining the integrity and playing the part that we should play during this election.

He affirmed his commitment to gender empowerment, specifically 1325 UN resolution, adding that it is his goal and his team is sensitive to women empowerment.

"The Police have thus far remained neutral throughout the campaign process. This is evidenced by the reports, the incidence we are faced with are being dealt with from a different perspective."

He congratulated the officers who diligently serve the country despite the challenges the Police face.

Meanwhile, National Election Chairman, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, said the training came at the best time when Liberia is weeks away from election.

"The election is critical, we have the duty to have a free fair and transparent election and to achieve the goal we must collaborate with partners which is the LNP," Cllr. Korkoya noted.

The NEC chair said the role of election security is critical if not indispensable to the delivery of free, fair and transparent elections.

"We have 73 positions for the House and there are 986 candidates for the Legislature, 913 will not win and those who will not win will find some reasons to justify why they will not win."

"Usually the soft target will be the NEC and partners, so bearing that in mind, to exhibit professionalism you have to remain neutral, you have to position yourself that you wouldn't intimidate any voter. Act only upon instructions from the polling staff."

" Most of them will not win will find reasons, if we open the pools at 8am so you have to be on time," Cllr. Korkoya said.

Over 4,000 officers of the joint security were trained throughout the country to manage election crisis.

The training was conducted training was conducted simultaneously at the Sinje, Gbarnga and Maryland training hubs. 640 officers from Monrovia were trained, of which 55 are women.