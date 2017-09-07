7 September 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: NEC Vows to Tackle Cyber Attack

By Lassana Fofanah

As Liberians prepare to elect a new government for the next six years, millions of United States dollars are been pumped by international partners into the coffers of the National Elections Commission to enable it to adequately conduct the elections in a free fair and transparent manner.

One of the new methods adopted by the Commission is that of technology. For the first time in the voting history of this country, every registered voter is privileged to access his or her information through the NEC website and receive electronic messages on phones upon a request.

In the midst of this anxiety, most of the countries that have conducted elections such as Kenya and the United States of America are believed to have experienced some hackings of information leading to tampering with statistics.

This has led to some pundits wondering as to whether the website of the National Elections Commission of Liberia is well secured to withstand cyber attacks.

The Chairman of the National Elections Commission of Liberia Jerome Korkoya in responding to allay the fears of the public on recent happenings surrounding cyber-attacks said that the Commission is deeply aware of the threats posed by hackers, and that the Commission is doing everything possible to meet any challenge ahead.

Korkoya said that despite the non-experiencing of such threats, the Commission is not complacent over their current success but will ensure that its website remains secure.

