Ghana: Board of Directors, Cocoa Marketing Company (Gh) Limited, Inaugurated in Accra

The Board of the Cocoa Marketing Company (GH) Limited has been urged to work towards achieving a significant growth in the cocoa sub-sector by promoting, selling and delivering Ghana's cocoa to both local cocoa processors and the International market.

According to Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture, these were difficult tasks needed to be performed to sustain Ghana at its current lower middle-income status and also move it into a fully-fledged middle-income economy.

Dr Akoto, who was speaking at the inauguration of a seven-member Board for the company in Accra on Tuesday, noted that although Ghana was acclaimed the best cocoa producer in the world, the financial returns to the economy in recent times had been unimpressive as a result of the falling international prices.

"The Ghanaian people are looking at you. They want to see a new leaf turned in the manner in which our cocoa industry has been managed," he said.

Members of the Board, which has Mr. Joseph kobina Essibu as Chairman, include Hon. Anthony Osei Boakye, Dr Emmanuel Osei Tuffuor, Mr Charles Nornoo, Dr Johnson P. Assiama, Mr David Nii Klotey Collines and Dr K mensah-Aborampah.

In his remarks, Mr Essibu gave the assurance that the team would work hard to revive the cocoa industry and achieve the government's production target.

Source: ISD (Bagbara Tanko)