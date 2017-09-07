7 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Minister Calls for Punctuality From Staff

By Yamikani Yapuwa

Blantyre — Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Anna Kachikho on Wednesday appealed to members of staff at regional lands offices in the south to be punctual by observing government working hours.

Kachikho made the appeal in Blantyre during a familiarisation tour at the Regional Lands, Housing, Physical Planning and Survey Offices.

She said it was important for government personnel to adhere to the stipulated working hours in line with the Malawi Public Service Regulations and the Public Sector Reforms for productivity towards the country's economic growth.

"Let us all be punctual. Let us all be in our respective offices by 7:30 in the morning and make sure we are there up to the recommended knocking - off time of 4:30 in the afternoon," Kachikho advised.

She said government remains committed towards ensuring that the civil service delivers to the satisfaction of the general public, by among others, providing the requisite resources to civil servants to effectively carry out their duties.

"Government introduced the public sector reforms so that no stone is left unturned for effective and efficient delivery of services in ministries, departments and agencies," Kachikho added.

She, however, assured the staff at the Regional Lands Office that authorities in her Ministry would make sure that all the outstanding administrative issues were resolved as soon as possible.

"You have raised a number of challenges ranging from inadequate resources like furniture to low ORT(other recurrent transactions) funding levels. We will sit down together with the Principal Secretary and Directors in the ministry to see how best we can address such concerns," Kachikho assured.

"This government is working hard to ensure that all people are satisfied and work to the best of their capabilities," she said.

