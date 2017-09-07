7 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Zomba Striving for 100 Percent Breastfeeding Rate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Synd Kalimbuka

Zomba — The Zomba District Health Office (DHO) says it is working towards achieving a 100 percent breastfeeding rate among women in the district to surpass its current 60 percent rate.

District Health Environmental Officer (DEHO) Innocent Mvula said this recently during a function marking the start of the district's breast feeding week.

Speaking during the function held at Mtondo Primary School Ground in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwambo, Mvula said his office has partnered with different organizations to achieve this goal.

He singled out negative attitudes by some community members towards breast feeding as one of the major challenges that are hindering women from exclusively breastfeeding their children in the district.

On his part, Sub Traditional Authority (ST/A) Nkagula said there is need for joint efforts between couples, traditional leaders and health officers for the 100 percent breastfeeding rate to be achieved.

He said as traditional leaders, they will strengthen by-laws which encourage couples to take a leading role in promoting their children's nutrition.

"I will make sure that chiefs from my area are implementing by-laws which were formulated to advocate for mothers to breast feed their children as advised by the health personnel," Nkagula said.

He added that some of the health problems that communities face such as malnutrition come about because of poor breastfeeding practices that children experienced when they were young.

Emmanuel International, World Vision and World Food Programme are some of the organizations working with Zomba DHO through the District Nutrition Coordinating Committee (DNCC) in implementing nutritional projects in Zomba.

Malawi

Train Claims a Life in Bt

A 29-year-old man identified as Honest Kanjuchi died on Monday after a train hit him near Pound shop in Limbe Township. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.