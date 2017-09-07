Malawi: Train Claims a Life in Bt

7 September 2017

By Yamikani Yapuwa

Blantyre — A 29-year-old man identified as Honest Kanjuchi died on Monday after a train hit him near Pound shop in Limbe Township.

According to Limbe Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane, the deceased - who was an airtime vendor - met this fate at his business selling point as he was trying to catch a paper that had flown to the rail line.

"He was doing his business near Pound shop, a few meters away from the railway lines. On this day, one of his customers wanted to send money through Airtel money account and the details were written on a piece of paper.

"As the deceased was going through the paper, wind blew away the paper to the rail lines. This prompted the deceased to follow and collect it. Unfortunately, the moving train hit him," Nhlane said.

He further said the deceased was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central hospital where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

Kanjuchi hailed from Njerenje Village, Traditional Authority Mkaya in Balaka.

Meanwhile, Police is advising members of the public to avoid doing businesses close to railway lines to avoid occurrence of such incidences.

