South Africa: Nehawu Astounded By the Varying Treatment of the UJ 2 and the WSU Student

press release

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] is extremely astounded by the varying treatment meted out between Roy Marcus and Jaco van Schoor from the University of Johannesburg [UJ] and Sibongile Mani from the Walter Sisulu University based on their transgressions from their respective universities.

Both reveal glaring unequal degrees of punitive measures meted against both the UJ 2 and Mani. Firstly Mani was splashed out in the media and her matter hogged both print and broadcast media headlines. This opened her up to both scrutiny and ridicule especially in social media. This was not the case with the UJ 2 whose matter barely received any media attention nor where they victims of jokes paraded in the public dominion.

The UJ 2 are criminals who defrauded the University of Johannesburg and siphoned more than R25 million into their private business. These are funds that should have been directed to funding the education of the working class and the poor yet they find their way into pockets of individuals who have no care in the world for the thousands of students who are victims of financial exclusion at the university.

The University of Johannesburg saw the most violent #FeesMustFall protests in the past three years mainly because students felt that they could not afford the exorbitant fees charged by the institution. The R25 million stolen by Marcus and Van Schoor could have been channelled to assist deserving students and avert another series of protracted protests by students. The funds were meant to improve infrastructure of the university by installing solar geysers at the university's premises and residences. The stealing of these funds has robbed our members and workers of better working conditions.

We call on the university to institute criminal charges against the UJ 2. It is inappropriate and disheartening that so far no criminal charges have been instituted when this is clearly a criminal matter. The university would also have to recover the money looted by these criminals and channel it to fund academically deserving students from working class background. A meeting with UJ VC will be convened by the union aimed at pushing the University to open a criminal case against these two criminals who robbed working class children an opportunity to funding and access to higher education to better their living conditions.

While on the other hand, the union will be mobilizing its members in the University and the PYA against these criminal activities taking place in Universities focusing on the UJ fraudsters including considering taking the legal route through opening a criminal case against them. In this regard, the union wish to reiterate its position that it shall not watch criminals looting state resources meant to improve working class conditions and fold its arms and do nothing. We want to assure the South African working class and the entire student body that the matter of these fraudsters shall be fought until the bitter end in favour of working class children.

In the WSU case the student was quick to be charged with theft even though it was the recklessness of the service provider that led to the inadvertently depositing of R14 million into her student account. To us, as a union organising in the higher education sector this further solidifies our call for insourcing. We attribute this blunder to the service provider tasked with distributing students' funds. Insourcing over the years has proven beyond reasonable doubt that it is amenable to corruption and wasteful expenditure. If is for this reason that we call for the investigation of Intellimali and their suspension from performing their duties. The university must build it internal capacity to distribute funds to students.

Both these matters for us prove beyond reasonable doubt that universities do have funds to assist those who are less fortunate and that in most cases those funds end up lining the pockets of those less deserving. As NEHAWU we will steadfastly continue to pursue a transformative agenda in the higher education sector and ensure that universities play their role of opening the door of leaning and accommodate academically deserving students especially those from working class background. The union will further convene an urgent meeting with the Minister of Higher Education and Training and SAUS national leadership to discuss funding models and insourcing of University services.