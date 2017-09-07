Mauritius: PM Reiterates Determination to Place Citizens At the Core of Development

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, reiterated his keen determination to place the citizens at the core of every development in the country, at the launching of the Citizen Support Corner in 95 Post Offices across the country held yesterday at the Postal Museum in Port Louis.

In his address, the Prime Minister stressed that every individual of the Republic of Mauritius should participate with enthusiasm in all development projects and decisions and reap the benefits of growth derived thereof for a better standard of living.

According to him, proximity with the citizens is a prerequisite to help the country prosper and embrace the path of modernity. He further underlined that while the country is progressing, focus should also be geared towards adopting digitalisation that is, making use of modern technology for every development so as to keep pace with the fast evolving world.

Consequently, he dwelt on the need to adopt e-government platforms to access various services and highlighted that the Citizen Support Portal (CSP), operational since April this year, is a clear demonstration of Government's endeavour to putting people first by using technology so as to cater for the wide-ranging needs of Mauritians.

Mr Jugnauth expressed satisfaction that the access points to the CSP have been extended to include post offices in addition to the 35 Citizen Advice Bureaus (CAB) across the country. He recalled that the purpose of setting up the CSP is to be in line with the philosophy of the Government to revamp the services provided by the CABs.

Moreover, he encouraged citizens to make judicious use of the portal which can be accessed through any internet connected devices such as computer, mobile phones, tablets for any queries, suggestions or complaints and to communicate their concerns to the Government.

About the csu.mu

The Citizen Support Portal (CSP) which can be accessed on www.csu.mu was launched in April 2017. It is an online platform set up at the Prime Minister's Office to provide a better service to address complaints and queries of citizens. The CSP is part of a wider system to develop ways of bringing citizens' experience of service delivery into planning and management of Government services. It also enables decision makers to adjust policies and programmes to influence outcomes on the ground.

With the launch of the Citizen Support Corner in 95 Post offices across the country, the CSP services have now been extended to include Mauritius Post in the project. Henceforth, citizens can go to the post office where an officer assists them in filing their request(s) on the CSP.

The CSP has, since its launch, received some 10 368 requests as at 31 July 2017, and some 6 653 cases have been resolved.