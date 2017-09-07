7 September 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Minister Boissézon Urges Civil Servants to Excel in Service Delivery

The Public Service should become synonymous with efficiency, quality service and excellent performance. In this regard, the Human Resource Management (HRM) Information System Project to be operational by July 2018 is a crucial phase in achieving excellence in the sector.

The Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Eddy Boissézon, made this statement this morning at the opening ceremony of a one-day workshop focusing on human resource challenges for effective service delivery at the Gold Crest Hotel, in Quatre-Bornes.

In his address, the Minister highlighted the main emphasis of HRM is the strategic orientation of the employees towards productivity. He pointed out that HRM is a crucial strategic activity to raise the knowledge of the employee through organisational learning, empowerment with emphasis on quality.

He highlighted that public officers form a powerful workforce and constitute a crucial chain of development for the country. As an asset of the country, he underscored, they should remain a strong backbone to chart the way towards progress and transformation.

Minister Boissézon underpinned the necessity of constantly evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of the whole cohort of the 62,000 public officers. On this note, he pointed out that the Performance Management System is an invaluable tool to better grasp the potential, capacity and weaknesses of the civil service workforce on a meritocratic basis.

The Minister stressed that this means of evaluation should not be punitive or carried out only for the purpose of being eligible for increments. It should ensure that a constructive dialogue is triggered to enhance the productivity of the employee, he said.

He appealed to the Human Resource Managers to always strive to achieve the common vision of a world-class workforce and world-class work-place environment in order to move from a national to international and ultimately global economy.

The workshop, an initiative of the Ministry of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms is being attended by some 100 public officers, including human resource managers. The main objective is to provide a platform to interact with the Human Resource cadre to discuss the main challenges encountered and established remedial actions for an effective and satisfactory service delivery.

