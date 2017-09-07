Luanda — The national commissioners appointed by the opposition parties (UNITA, CASA-CE, FNLA and PRS) to the National Electoral Commission (CNE) raised against the election-watching body which they accuse of a "non-transparent" conduct.

The position was transmitted Wednesday in a press conference in Luanda by the main UNITA party's commissioner, Cláudio Silva, on behalf of the four above mentioned parties with CNE seats.

According to the politician, who was reacting to the release of the national consolidated results of the general election of 23 August that elected the ruling MPLA party and its candidate, João Lourenço, the "non-transparent" attitude of the CNE places at risk the fairness and validity of the polls.

Cláudio Silva said the CNE does not even allow the commissioners as full right members of the body to express their views in the form of a vote statement.

"(... ) the country is on a cross-roads because the fairness, transparency and validity of the electoral process are at stake, partly due to the non-transparent conduct of the CNE, which is an institution to which we are linked," said the politician in a statement signed by seven commissioners.

Reading the statement, he said the CNE does not allow the disagreeing points to be made public.

According to him, "these internal measures offend the democracy and the lawful State, especially when high values are at stake like the fairness and transparency of the electoral process, which are crucial to legitimating the exercise of the political power."

Cláudio Silva added that the structure and functioning of the National Electoral Commission are based on norms and procedures that often curtails the individual rights and freedoms, blocks consensus and install the majority dictatorship.

Six political parties contested the 23 August general election the CNE declared won by the ruling MPLA party and its candidate with 4.1 million valid votes (61,08 percent) and 150 of the Parliament's 220 seats.

Opposition UNITA party led by Isaías Samakuva, follows with 1.8 million votes (26,68%) and 51 MPs, while CASA-CE coalition obtained 643,961 votes (9,44% ) and 16 MPs. PRS stood fourth with 92,222 votes (1,35%), two MPs, followed by FNLA with 63,658 voters (0,93%) one MP.

APN comes last with 34,976 votes (0,51%), no MP.