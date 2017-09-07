7 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: World Rink Hockey Cup - Angola Lose to Argentina in Quarter-Finals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan national roller hockey team lost this Thursday to Argentina by 3-4 in the quarterfinals match of the World Cup, taking place in Nanjing, China, reported Radio 5 sports broadcasting station.

At halftime, Angola were already losing the game by 0-2.

In the second half, Argentina (world champions) extended to 0-3, while Joi, Centeno and Payero scored the goals of the tie for the Angolans.

This result was until the end of the full time. In the extra time, according to the same source Argentina scored the winning goal.

For the fifth-place, Angola will face the defeated team of the match between Mozambique and Portugal for the quarterfinals.

Angola

Agency Confirms Ruling Party's Poll Victory

The National Electoral Commission (CNE) Wednesday confirmed the victory of the ruling MPLA party in Angola's August 23… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.