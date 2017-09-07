Luanda — The Angolan national roller hockey team lost this Thursday to Argentina by 3-4 in the quarterfinals match of the World Cup, taking place in Nanjing, China, reported Radio 5 sports broadcasting station.

At halftime, Angola were already losing the game by 0-2.

In the second half, Argentina (world champions) extended to 0-3, while Joi, Centeno and Payero scored the goals of the tie for the Angolans.

This result was until the end of the full time. In the extra time, according to the same source Argentina scored the winning goal.

For the fifth-place, Angola will face the defeated team of the match between Mozambique and Portugal for the quarterfinals.