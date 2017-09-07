7 September 2017

Angolan and Nigerian Diplomats Discuss Relations

Abuja — The new Nigerian ambassador to Angola, Adesesan Olatunde, paid on Tuesday a courtesy visit to the head of the Angolan Diplomatic Mission, Eustáquio Januário Quibato, to announce his travel to Luanda to be very soon.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed, among other issues, the friendly and bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and its boost for the good of both countries.

On the occasion, the Angolan ambassador wished success to the newly appointed diplomat on his noble mission.

Adesesan Olatunde was born in Ekiti, southwest Nigeria in October 1, 1961, has bachelor degree in Arts, by the time of his appointment he was Chargé d'Affaires in Lisbon (Portugal).

