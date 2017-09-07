Luanda — The ruling MPLA party is the great winner of the general election of 23 August 2017 after reaping 61,08 percent of the valid votes.

With this score, the party that has been ruling the country since back in 1975 elects thus the president and vice president of the republic, João Lourenço and Bornito de Sousa, respectively, and 150 of a 220-seat Parliament.

In Angola's first multi-party election of 1992, MPLA got 53,74 percent of the votes that earned it 129 MPs.

In the following election of 2008, that is 16 years later, the ruling party scored its highest performance ever, after getting 81,64 percent that secured it 191 seats in Parliament.

In 2012, MPLA lost 16 seats in Parliament, with 71,84 percent of the votes, electing 175 MPs.

From 2012 to 2017, the ruling MPLA party dropped 10,77 percent after obtaining 61,08 percent of the vote and 150 MPs.

In its turn, the main opposition UNITA party reached its best performance in the first multi-party election of 1992, after getting 34,10 percent of the votes that secured it 70 MPs.

In 2008, the party led by Isaías Samakuva recorded a fall, after obtaining 10,4 percent of the ballot and 16 MPs.

In the 2012 voting, UNITA got 18,70 percent of the votes and doubled the number of Parliament members.

As a result of the general election of 23 August this year, UNITA reached 26,72 percent that earned it 51 of the 220-seat Parliament.

The Ampla Convergência de Salvação de Angola-Coligação Eleitoral (CASA-CE) debuted in the 2012 general election, obtaining six percent and eight MPs.

This year, the opposition CASA-CE coalition got the double of its 2012 score, after reaching 9,49 percent of the voters and electing 16 MPs.

Opposition PRS party obtained 2,27 percent in the 1992 vote, electing six MPs, before rising to eight in the 2008 ballot with 3,17 percent of the valid ballots cast.

In 2012, PRS reached 1,7 percent of the votes and three MPs and fell down to 1,33 percent in this year's election with two MPs.

Historical opposition Frente Nacional de Libertação de Angola (FNLA) got 2,27 percent of the voters in the 1992 polls, earning it five MPs.

In 2008, it obtained 1,11 percent of the valid ballots and three parliamentary seats.

In 2012, FNLA party got 1,13 percent of the valid votes cast and two MPs, while in this year's election it fell to 0,91 percent and one member in Parliament.

Debutant Aliança Patriotica Nacional (APN) got 0,51 percent in the 23 August 2017 election, failing to obtain a single MP.