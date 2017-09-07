Angola: President of Cape Verde Congratulates João Lourenço

Praia — Cape Verde's Head of State, Jorge Carlos Fonseca, congratulated on Wednesday João Lourenço on his election as President of the Republic of Angola, expressing the desire to work together between two countries "lovers of freedom and peace".

"At the moment when he has just been elected President of the Republic of Angola, a country with which Cape Verde has strong historical, friendly and cooperation ties, I would first of all like to congratulate you on your victory", wrote Jorge Carlos Fonseca, in a letter sent to the counterpart and circulated by the Presidency.

"I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate my firm intention and desire to work with you to strengthen our bilateral relationship, the CPLP and the multilateral framework, as countries and peoples who are lovers of freedom and peace" added Jorge Carlos Fonseca.

João Lourenço was confirmed Wednesday as the new President of Angola, after the National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced the final results of the Country's August 23 general elections, which gave victory to the MPLA, with 61.07% of votes. Bornito de Sousa Baltasar Diogo was elected as the Vice-President of the Republic.

With these results, the MPLA also obtains the qualified majority, achieving 150 of the 220 MPs to the National Assembly.