7 September 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Criminal Cops Must Wear Orange, Not Blue, Says Deputy Police Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sune Payne

Police officers who stole firearms from the state should be wearing the orange uniforms of prisoners, not the blue uniforms of the police, Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi said on Thursday.

In August, 33 firearms were stolen from two police stations in Cape Town, Bellville and Mitchell's Plain. Mkongi said the thefts were being investigated.

Addressing a press briefing in Parliament, Mkongi said: "These guns are not disappearing, these guns are being stolen. And they are being stolen by some among our own forces."

Mkongi said officers who were involved in criminal activities were "hugging the hyena, sleeping with the devil".

Asked what consequences there would be for police officials found guilty of involvement in crime, especially firearm theft, Mkongi said: "There is only one consequence for any police officer that is committing crime. He does not belong to the blue uniform. He or she belongs to the orange uniform."

"He will be processed and will go to Pollsmoor - that is where he or she belongs."

Corrupt police officials would not get their pensions, Mkongi said.

South Africa

Zuma Losing Popularity Among City Residents - Poll

A new poll shows that President Jacob Zuma's performance approval has dropped among South Africans in metropolitan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.