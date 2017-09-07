7 September 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: National Credit Regulator Hits Back At Shoprite

Tagged:

Related Topics

By William Yoder

The National Credit Regulator has taken issue with retailer Shoprite for treating a finding of reckless lending as "trivial".

This follows Shoprite's response to a finding this week by the National Consumer Tribunal that the retail group was guilty of reckless lending to customers at its OK Furniture stores. The Tribunal fined Shoprite R1 million.

In a statement on Wednesday Shoprite said that the cases of reckless lending were limited to "nine consumers from amongst thousands" and that "in all these cases the credit extended was settled in full by the customers concerned." Shoprite also said it was "satisfied that the current process serves the best interests of its customers and is in compliance with legislation."

In response, Nthupang Magolego, Senior Legal Advisor at the National Credit Regulator, said today: "The NCR intends requesting Shoprite to audit all its credit book, in order to determine if indeed the matter is that 'trivial'."

"The NCR's stance is that one consumer being granted credit recklessly is one too many," said Magolego.

South Africa

Zuma Losing Popularity Among City Residents - Poll

A new poll shows that President Jacob Zuma's performance approval has dropped among South Africans in metropolitan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.