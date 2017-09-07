7 September 2017

South Africa: #BellPottinger's SA Tricks Trouble UK House of Lords

South Africa briefly took centre stage in British politics on Thursday. Following a question by Labour peer Peter Hain, the House of Lords discussed PR firm Bell Pottinger's work in South Africa for the Gupta family. Bell Pottinger came in for sound condemnation, with a representative for the British cabinet seeking to distance the British government from the firm's actions. Nonetheless, the House was warned that Bell Pottinger may have done serious damage to the UK's relationship with South Africa. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Bell Pottinger's conduct in South Africa was "completely unacceptable", "pernicious", "unprofessional" and "unethical".

These were some of the descriptions used by members of Britain's House of Lords on Thursday to refer to the campaign run by the PR firm on behalf of the Guptas and their associates.

The matter was raised when Labour peer Peter Hain received permission to put the following question on the House of Lords' order paper: "Lord Hain to ask Her Majesty's Government what action they intend to take, if any, following the expulsion of Bell Pottinger from the Public Relations and Communications Association."

It fell to George Young, the House of Lord's spokesperson to the Cabinet's office, to answer the question.

Young...

