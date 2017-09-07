Liberia: UP to Get Cobed Support

Few more weeks to the closure of campaign activities in the country, the ruling Unity Party continues to get more momentum from over 700,000 voters in Montserrado, some of whom are pledging support to its representative candidates and Presidential candidate at large.

One prominent group to join the bandwagon of the Unity Party is the Coalition for the Betterment of District #9 (COBED) in collaboration with the Movement for Ivan Tumbay, which will be storming the district on Saturday September 9 in quest to declare their support to the Unity Party and its D#9 Candidate Miller B. Katacaw.

This recent development is in line with the Campaign Chairman's Augustine Kaufiah earlier vow to leave no stone unturned in order to reelect the Unity Party and the Standard Bearer Joseph Boakai.

Ivan Tumbey, a former contestant of the district, earlier on pledged his support to Miller. According to him, his decision was in line with an earlier discussion and agreement held between both parties (Miller and Ivan) for one to step aside, which led him to seek the support of the marketers.

In an interview with Ivan Tumbey, one of the UP candidate supporters who overwhelmingly won the Fiamah Community in district 9, 2011 election, described the support from individual supporters and marketers as his positive interaction with them.

"If politician could be like me to come together, then we will not have over twenty political parties in Liberia. This discussion had been going on between Miller and I because I came third and he came second. As such, we thought it wise not to divide the votes this time around but to allow him contest", he added.

Mr. Tumbey expressed gratitude over the move by his supporters, which he believes was geared towards uplifting and transforming the future of the district.

The former candidate of D#9 is working vigorously in collaboration with supporters of Miller in making sure that victory is certain come October 10 of this year.

Meanwhile, the Fiamah marketers have pledged their commitment to working tirelessly in ensuring that Miller wins the district seat.