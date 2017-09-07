Cameroon: Voters' Registration - Urgent Need for Improvement

Slightly over six million potential voters have enrolled in the electoral registers ahead of the expected 2018 elections in Cameroon.

Cameroon's elections and referenda governing body, Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) on September 4, 2017 published the total number of newly enrolled citizens on the electoral registers for the 2017 revision period to stand at 403,069. The figure indicated that there were 159,154 women compared to 243, 915 men. The Director General of Elections in ELECAM, Abdoulaye Babale, in the same press release equally gave statistics on the production of voter cards by the National Centre for Election Biometric. Beginning from the biometric recompilation of electoral registers that was introduced prior to the 2013 municipal and legislative elections, the Centre has produced 6,073,530 voter cards and 5,826,046 of the cards have been issued to their holders. Judging from the number of voter cards already produced, there are slightly above six million potential voters who have enrolled on the electoral registers so far.

The number from every indication is below expectation for a country that has over 23 million inhabitants. Should the electoral calendar be respected, potential voters will have less than six months in 2018 to register considering that once the electors are called to the polls, registration automatically stops. Elections stakeholders have a daunting task and must go back to the drawing board to work on the appropriate strategies on how to improve the voters' registration situation in the few months they would have for the registration operation in 2018. Elections Cameroon during the last two weeks of the revision of the electoral registers adopted an all out strategy that targeted certain groups of people in society.

Many political parties that will be contesting for votes in the upcoming elections are increasingly present on the field. Their priority action now is to reorganise their party grassroots organs, putting in place the most credible leaders in order to increase their winning chances in future elections. The ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) is present in all regions of the country now, mobilising party militants and supporters, educating them on the party texts, encouraging the militants to enrol their names on the electoral registers in order to vote and consolidate the CPDM leading position in Cameroon. More political parties are expected to join the bandwagon and prepare their unregistered supporters so that when the electoral registers would be opened beginning from January 2018, they would register. The voters' registration campaign would have to be one of the key activities of civil society organisations.