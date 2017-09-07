Tanzania: Opposition Chief Whip Tundu Lissu Shot

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's opposition Chief Whip in Parliament Tundu Lissu was Thursday shot by unknown assailants.

Mr Lissu, who is also Chadema's chief legal counsel, was shot in stomach and leg, Dodoma Chief Regional Medical Officer James Charles said.

Briefing journalists Thursday, Dr Charles said a team of medical experts have been assigned to attend to Mr Lissu.

He said they will issue a report to relevant authorities in the due course but Mr Lissu is in stable condition.

Regional Police Commander Gilles Muroto said they have launched investigations into the shooting but preliminary reports show that people who attacked Mr Lissu were in a white Nissan vehicle.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Jodarn Rugimbana said they have banned any gatherings in Dodoma Municipal.

"We also don't want people to go to the hospital because the area is too small to accommodate many people.

"People should stay calm, go on with their activities and we will inform them if there is any development," he said.

In the meantime, Chadema party has issued a statement condemning the attack.

"Chadema has received with great shock the report on the shooting of the Party chief legal counsel who is also Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament and Singida East MP, Tundu Antipus Lissu," reads part of the statement. - The Citizen